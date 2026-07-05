Henry Thomas Raphael York Thornton

Henry Thomas Raphael York Thornton

bowler

Full name:Henry Thomas Raphael York Thornton
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Adelaide Strikers

South Australia Redbacks

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches1917
Innings1917
Overs165.259.5
Balls--
Maidens101
Runs976512
Wickets3630
Avg27.1117.06
SR27.5511.96
Eco5.98.55
BB75
4w12
5w11
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches1917
Innings146
Not outs76
Runs1218
Balls Faced18912
Avg17.280
SR64.0266.66
Fours110
Fifties00
Sixies40
Highest254
Hundreds00

Another Players

Johnson, Spencer

Johnson, Spencer

Lynn, Chris

Lynn, Chris

Drew, Daniel

Drew, Daniel

Matthias, Harry

Matthias, Harry

Lehmann, Jake

Lehmann, Jake

McSweeney, Nathan

McSweeney, Nathan

Agar, Wes

Agar, Wes

Smith, Kelvin

Smith, Kelvin

Manenti, Benjamin

Manenti, Benjamin

Higgins, Isaac

Higgins, Isaac