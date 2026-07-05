Henry Thomas Raphael York Thornton
bowler
|Full name:
|Henry Thomas Raphael York Thornton
|Nationality:
|Australia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|17
|Innings
|19
|17
|Overs
|165.2
|59.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|10
|1
|Runs
|976
|512
|Wickets
|36
|30
|Avg
|27.11
|17.06
|SR
|27.55
|11.96
|Eco
|5.9
|8.55
|BB
|7
|5
|4w
|1
|2
|5w
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|17
|Innings
|14
|6
|Not outs
|7
|6
|Runs
|121
|8
|Balls Faced
|189
|12
|Avg
|17.28
|0
|SR
|64.02
|66.66
|Fours
|11
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|0
|Highest
|25
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0