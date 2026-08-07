Heramb Parab
bowler
|Full name:
|Heramb Parab
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|7
|7
|Innings
|10
|7
|7
|Overs
|109.0
|45.0
|18.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|15
|3
|0
|Runs
|369
|254
|146
|Wickets
|11
|4
|8
|Avg
|33.54
|63.5
|18.25
|SR
|59.45
|67.5
|13.5
|Eco
|3.38
|5.64
|8.11
|BB
|4
|2
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|7
|7
|Innings
|6
|6
|4
|Not outs
|4
|2
|2
|Runs
|65
|34
|37
|Balls Faced
|85
|43
|20
|Avg
|32.5
|8.5
|18.5
|SR
|76.47
|79.06
|185
|Fours
|13
|1
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|3
|3
|Highest
|29
|13
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0