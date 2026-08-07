Heramb Parab

Heramb Parab

bowler

Full name:Heramb Parab
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Goa

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches677
Innings1077
Overs109.045.018.0
Balls---
Maidens1530
Runs369254146
Wickets1148
Avg33.5463.518.25
SR59.4567.513.5
Eco3.385.648.11
BB425
4w000
5w001
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches677
Innings664
Not outs422
Runs653437
Balls Faced854320
Avg32.58.518.5
SR76.4779.06185
Fours1312
Fifties000
Sixies133
Highest291322
Hundreds000

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