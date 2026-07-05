Hershell Bradley America
bowler
|Full name:
|Hershell Bradley America
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|25
|5
|Innings
|27
|25
|5
|Overs
|290.1
|159.4
|20.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|63
|4
|0
|Runs
|924
|834
|128
|Wickets
|30
|29
|11
|Avg
|30.8
|28.75
|11.63
|SR
|58.03
|33.03
|10.9
|Eco
|3.18
|5.22
|6.4
|BB
|7
|3
|3
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|25
|5
|Innings
|16
|13
|2
|Not outs
|7
|6
|1
|Runs
|58
|62
|3
|Balls Faced
|136
|103
|6
|Avg
|6.44
|8.85
|3
|SR
|42.64
|60.19
|50
|Fours
|10
|5
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|0
|Highest
|18
|19
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0