Hershell Bradley America

Hershell Bradley America

bowler

Full name:Hershell Bradley America
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Garden Route Badgers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches15255
Innings27255
Overs290.1159.420.0
Balls---
Maidens6340
Runs924834128
Wickets302911
Avg30.828.7511.63
SR58.0333.0310.9
Eco3.185.226.4
BB733
4w100
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches15255
Innings16132
Not outs761
Runs58623
Balls Faced1361036
Avg6.448.853
SR42.6460.1950
Fours1050
Fifties000
Sixies020
Highest18192
Hundreds000

Another Players

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Walters, Basheeru

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Kaber, Thomas

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du Plessis, Jean

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Piedt, Marcello

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Briesies, Jethli Van

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