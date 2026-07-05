Stephan Tait
bowler
|Full name:
|Stephan Tait
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|30
|6
|Innings
|24
|30
|6
|Overs
|339.4
|247.3
|23.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|60
|11
|0
|Runs
|1205
|1228
|190
|Wickets
|47
|44
|5
|Avg
|25.63
|27.9
|38
|SR
|43.36
|33.75
|28.4
|Eco
|3.54
|4.96
|8.02
|BB
|10
|4
|2
|4w
|3
|2
|0
|5w
|3
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|30
|6
|Innings
|21
|13
|3
|Not outs
|5
|8
|2
|Runs
|91
|84
|6
|Balls Faced
|207
|144
|9
|Avg
|5.68
|16.8
|6
|SR
|43.96
|58.33
|66.66
|Fours
|13
|5
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|0
|Highest
|22
|19
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0