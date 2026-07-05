Stephan Tait

Stephan Tait

bowler

Full name:Stephan Tait
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Kwazulu Natal Inland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches16306
Innings24306
Overs339.4247.323.4
Balls---
Maidens60110
Runs12051228190
Wickets47445
Avg25.6327.938
SR43.3633.7528.4
Eco3.544.968.02
BB1042
4w320
5w300
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches16306
Innings21133
Not outs582
Runs91846
Balls Faced2071449
Avg5.6816.86
SR43.9658.3366.66
Fours1350
Fifties000
Sixies220
Highest22193
Hundreds000

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