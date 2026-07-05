Marcello Nicolin Piedt

Marcello Nicolin Piedt

bowler

Full name:Marcello Nicolin Piedt
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Garden Route Badgers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches734015
Innings1314015
Overs1848.4308.244.1
Balls---
Maidens443211
Runs57491387308
Wickets2285911
Avg25.2123.528
SR48.6431.3524.09
Eco3.14.496.97
BB953
4w830
5w1110
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches734015
Innings99299
Not outs1074
Runs139832642
Balls Faced200638048
Avg15.714.818.4
SR69.6985.7887.5
Fours181281
Fifties500
Sixies30102
Highest864315
Hundreds000

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