Marcello Nicolin Piedt
bowler
|Full name:
|Marcello Nicolin Piedt
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|73
|40
|15
|Innings
|131
|40
|15
|Overs
|1848.4
|308.2
|44.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|443
|21
|1
|Runs
|5749
|1387
|308
|Wickets
|228
|59
|11
|Avg
|25.21
|23.5
|28
|SR
|48.64
|31.35
|24.09
|Eco
|3.1
|4.49
|6.97
|BB
|9
|5
|3
|4w
|8
|3
|0
|5w
|11
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|73
|40
|15
|Innings
|99
|29
|9
|Not outs
|10
|7
|4
|Runs
|1398
|326
|42
|Balls Faced
|2006
|380
|48
|Avg
|15.7
|14.81
|8.4
|SR
|69.69
|85.78
|87.5
|Fours
|181
|28
|1
|Fifties
|5
|0
|0
|Sixies
|30
|10
|2
|Highest
|86
|43
|15
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0