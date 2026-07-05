Het Jignesh Patel

Het Jignesh Patel

wicket keeper

Full name:Het Jignesh Patel
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2025 Teams

Gujarat

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches142311
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches142311
Innings24228
Not outs133
Runs977815153
Balls Faced1546977167
Avg42.4742.8930.6
SR63.1983.4191.61
Fours1217413
Fifties650
Sixies13102
Highest18511445
Hundreds220

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