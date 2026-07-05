Het Jignesh Patel
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Het Jignesh Patel
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|23
|11
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|23
|11
|Innings
|24
|22
|8
|Not outs
|1
|3
|3
|Runs
|977
|815
|153
|Balls Faced
|1546
|977
|167
|Avg
|42.47
|42.89
|30.6
|SR
|63.19
|83.41
|91.61
|Fours
|121
|74
|13
|Fifties
|6
|5
|0
|Sixies
|13
|10
|2
|Highest
|185
|114
|45
|Hundreds
|2
|2
|0