Himanshu Sangwan
bowler
|Full name:
|Himanshu Sangwan
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|13
|7
|Innings
|18
|13
|7
|Overs
|257.1
|101.5
|23.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|57
|7
|0
|Runs
|772
|565
|225
|Wickets
|40
|17
|5
|Avg
|19.3
|33.23
|45
|SR
|38.57
|35.94
|28
|Eco
|3
|5.54
|9.64
|BB
|7
|4
|2
|4w
|3
|1
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|13
|7
|Innings
|15
|6
|4
|Not outs
|4
|2
|2
|Runs
|69
|10
|10
|Balls Faced
|184
|16
|8
|Avg
|6.27
|2.5
|5
|SR
|37.5
|62.5
|125
|Fours
|12
|2
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|1
|Highest
|21
|5
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0