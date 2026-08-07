Himanshu Sangwan

Himanshu Sangwan

bowler

Full name:Himanshu Sangwan
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Railways

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches11137
Innings18137
Overs257.1101.523.2
Balls---
Maidens5770
Runs772565225
Wickets40175
Avg19.333.2345
SR38.5735.9428
Eco35.549.64
BB742
4w310
5w200
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches11137
Innings1564
Not outs422
Runs691010
Balls Faced184168
Avg6.272.55
SR37.562.5125
Fours1220
Fifties000
Sixies001
Highest2158
Hundreds000

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