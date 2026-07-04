Ihsanullah Janat

Ihsanullah Janat

batsman

Full name:Ihsanullah Janat
Nationality:Afghanistan
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2023 Teams

Afghanistan A

Hindukush Strikers

Multan Sultans

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches3161185435
Innings000101
Overs0001.001.0
Balls------
Maidens000000
Runs0001303
Wickets000000
Avg00029.3300
SR0006000
Eco0001303
BB000300
4w000000
5w000000
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches3161185435
Innings6161305434
Not outs120452
Runs1103072015411672782
Balls Faced2534401423392182627
Avg2221.922059.2634.1224.43
SR43.4769.77142.8565.8876.62124.72
Fours1338418118676
Fifties1308132
Sixies260292733
Highest65572024812554
Hundreds000420

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