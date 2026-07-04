Ihsanullah Janat
batsman
|Full name:
|Ihsanullah Janat
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|16
|1
|18
|54
|35
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|3
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|29.33
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|60
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|3
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|16
|1
|18
|54
|35
|Innings
|6
|16
|1
|30
|54
|34
|Not outs
|1
|2
|0
|4
|5
|2
|Runs
|110
|307
|20
|1541
|1672
|782
|Balls Faced
|253
|440
|14
|2339
|2182
|627
|Avg
|22
|21.92
|20
|59.26
|34.12
|24.43
|SR
|43.47
|69.77
|142.85
|65.88
|76.62
|124.72
|Fours
|13
|38
|4
|181
|186
|76
|Fifties
|1
|3
|0
|8
|13
|2
|Sixies
|2
|6
|0
|29
|27
|33
|Highest
|65
|57
|20
|248
|125
|54
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|0