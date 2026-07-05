Mohammed Shafeeq M

Mohammed Shafeeq M

bowler

Full name:Mohammed Shafeeq M
Nationality:Kuwait

Teams

2025 Teams

Kuwait

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1313
Innings1313
Overs45.345.3
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs376376
Wickets99
Avg41.7741.77
SR30.3330.33
Eco8.268.26
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1313
Innings77
Not outs22
Runs1818
Balls Faced1616
Avg3.63.6
SR112.5112.5
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest66
Hundreds00

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