Mohammed Shafeeq M
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammed Shafeeq M
|Nationality:
|Kuwait
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|13
|13
|Innings
|13
|13
|Overs
|45.3
|45.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|376
|376
|Wickets
|9
|9
|Avg
|41.77
|41.77
|SR
|30.33
|30.33
|Eco
|8.26
|8.26
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|13
|13
|Innings
|7
|7
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|18
|18
|Balls Faced
|16
|16
|Avg
|3.6
|3.6
|SR
|112.5
|112.5
|Fours
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|6
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0