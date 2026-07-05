Imran Arif
all rounder
|Full name:
|Imran Arif
|Nationality:
|Saudi Arabia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|16.0
|16.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|88
|88
|Wickets
|6
|6
|Avg
|14.66
|14.66
|SR
|16
|16
|Eco
|5.5
|5.5
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|36
|36
|Balls Faced
|48
|48
|Avg
|9
|9
|SR
|75
|75
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|3
|Highest
|22
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|0