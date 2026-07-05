Imran Arif

Imran Arif

all rounder

Full name:Imran Arif
Nationality:Saudi Arabia

Teams

2023 Teams

Saudi Arabia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Overs16.016.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs8888
Wickets66
Avg14.6614.66
SR1616
Eco5.55.5
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Not outs00
Runs3636
Balls Faced4848
Avg99
SR7575
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies33
Highest2222
Hundreds00

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