Imran Yousaf
bowler
|Full name:
|Imran Yousaf
|Nationality:
|Saudi Arabia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|8
|3
|8
|Innings
|3
|8
|3
|8
|Overs
|15.0
|25.0
|15.0
|25.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|46
|200
|46
|200
|Wickets
|3
|7
|3
|7
|Avg
|15.33
|28.57
|15.33
|28.57
|SR
|30
|21.42
|30
|21.42
|Eco
|3.06
|8
|3.06
|8
|BB
|3
|2
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|8
|3
|8
|Innings
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Not outs
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Runs
|0
|5
|0
|5
|Balls Faced
|0
|8
|0
|8
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|62.5
|0
|62.5
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0