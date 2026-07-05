Imran Yousaf

Imran Yousaf

bowler

Full name:Imran Yousaf
Nationality:Saudi Arabia

Teams

2023 Teams

Saudi Arabia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches3838
Innings3838
Overs15.025.015.025.0
Balls----
Maidens1010
Runs4620046200
Wickets3737
Avg15.3328.5715.3328.57
SR3021.423021.42
Eco3.0683.068
BB3232
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches3838
Innings0303
Not outs0303
Runs0505
Balls Faced0808
Avg0000
SR062.5062.5
Fours0000
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest0202
Hundreds0000

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