Indhuja Nandakumar

Indhuja Nandakumar

bowler

Full name:Indhuja Nandakumar
Nationality:United Arab Emirates

Teams

2025 Teams

United Arab Emirates Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList a
Matches391
Innings350
Overs104.30
Balls--
Maidens60
Runs4880
Wickets240
Avg20.330
SR26.120
Eco4.660
BB40
4w10
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iList a
Matches391
Innings111
Not outs60
Runs2425
Balls Faced570
Avg4.825
SR42.10
Fours10
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1325
Hundreds00

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