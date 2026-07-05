Indhuja Nandakumar
bowler
|Full name:
|Indhuja Nandakumar
|Nationality:
|United Arab Emirates
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|Matches
|39
|1
|Innings
|35
|0
|Overs
|104.3
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|0
|Runs
|488
|0
|Wickets
|24
|0
|Avg
|20.33
|0
|SR
|26.12
|0
|Eco
|4.66
|0
|BB
|4
|0
|4w
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|Matches
|39
|1
|Innings
|11
|1
|Not outs
|6
|0
|Runs
|24
|25
|Balls Faced
|57
|0
|Avg
|4.8
|25
|SR
|42.1
|0
|Fours
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|13
|25
|Hundreds
|0
|0