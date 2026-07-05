Irshad Mubbashar
batsman
|Full name:
|Irshad Mubbashar
|Nationality:
|Saudi Arabia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|2.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|22
|22
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|22
|22
|SR
|12
|12
|Eco
|11
|11
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|64
|64
|Balls Faced
|75
|75
|Avg
|16
|16
|SR
|85.33
|85.33
|Fours
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|21
|21
|Hundreds
|0
|0