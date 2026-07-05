Irshad Mubbashar

Irshad Mubbashar

batsman

Full name:Irshad Mubbashar
Nationality:Saudi Arabia

Teams

2023 Teams

Saudi Arabia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings22
Overs2.02.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs2222
Wickets11
Avg2222
SR1212
Eco1111
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings44
Not outs00
Runs6464
Balls Faced7575
Avg1616
SR85.3385.33
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest2121
Hundreds00

Another Players

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Ali, Abdul Manan

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Sharif, Umair

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Ahmad, Muhammad

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Sivakumar, Saparna

Sivakumar, Saparna

Waheed, Abdul

Waheed, Abdul

Khan, Saad

Khan, Saad