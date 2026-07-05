Ishtiaq Ahmad
bowler
|Full name:
|Ishtiaq Ahmad
|Nationality:
|Saudi Arabia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|14
|4
|14
|Innings
|4
|14
|4
|14
|Overs
|23.0
|49.3
|23.0
|49.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Runs
|50
|328
|50
|328
|Wickets
|12
|16
|12
|16
|Avg
|4.16
|20.5
|4.16
|20.5
|SR
|11.5
|18.56
|11.5
|18.56
|Eco
|2.17
|6.62
|2.17
|6.62
|BB
|4
|5
|4
|5
|4w
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|14
|4
|14
|Innings
|0
|5
|0
|5
|Not outs
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Runs
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Balls Faced
|0
|9
|0
|9
|Avg
|0
|1.5
|0
|1.5
|SR
|0
|33.33
|0
|33.33
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0