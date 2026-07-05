Ishtiaq Ahmad

Ishtiaq Ahmad

bowler

Full name:Ishtiaq Ahmad
Nationality:Saudi Arabia

Teams

2025 Teams

Gulf Giants

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches414414
Innings414414
Overs23.049.323.049.3
Balls----
Maidens5050
Runs5032850328
Wickets12161216
Avg4.1620.54.1620.5
SR11.518.5611.518.56
Eco2.176.622.176.62
BB4545
4w1010
5w0101
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches414414
Innings0505
Not outs0303
Runs0303
Balls Faced0909
Avg01.501.5
SR033.33033.33
Fours0000
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest0101
Hundreds0000

Another Players

Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Lynn, Chris

Lynn, Chris

Muzarabani, Blessing

Muzarabani, Blessing

Ahmad, Qais

Ahmad, Qais

Khan, Aayan

Khan, Aayan

Tandon, Ansh

Tandon, Ansh

Zuhaib, Zubair

Zuhaib, Zubair

Netravalkar, Saurabh

Netravalkar, Saurabh

Airee, Dipendra

Airee, Dipendra

Gleeson, Richard

Gleeson, Richard