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International career

Dipendra Singh Airee, born on 24 January 2000, is a cricketer from Nepal. He became part of history in August 2018, playing in Nepal’s first-ever One Day International (ODI) match against the Netherlands. Airee is known for his aggressive style in batting, bowling, and fielding. He made headlines during the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, by scoring the fastest fifty in T20Is in just 9 balls against Mongolia. In April 2024, he hit six consecutive sixes in an over against Qatar in the ACC Premier Cup, joining a select group of players to achieve such a feat.

Airee has earned the title of one of Nepal’s best all-rounders. He is ranked second in the ICC Men's T20I rankings for all-rounders. His journey is a testament to his hard work and dedication, which has made him one of the most important players in Nepal’s cricket team. He is often called "The Tiger" for his aggressive style. Despite changes in the coaching staff, Airee remains a key figure in the team. His story shows that with hard work, talent can take a player far.

Here are some of his key achievements by year:

2016: Selected for Nepal’s squad in the 2016 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

2017: Captained Nepal's Under-19 team in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup. Led Nepal to a win against India, where he scored 88 runs and took 4 wickets.

2018: Made his ODI debut on 1 August against the Netherlands. Debuted in T20Is on 29 July against the Netherlands. Part of Nepal's squad in their first ODI series against the Netherlands.

2019: Debuted in first-class cricket on 6 November against MCC. Named vice-captain for the 2019 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup. Helped Nepal win the bronze medal in the 2019 South Asian Games.

2020: Awarded a central contract by the Cricket Association of Nepal in September.

2021: Removed from the vice-captain position due to disciplinary issues.

2022: Scored his first ODI century (105 runs) against Papua New Guinea in March. Scored his first T20I century (110 not out) against Malaysia in April.

2023: Set a record for the fastest 50 in T20Is, scoring 50 in just 9 balls against Mongolia at the Asian Games in September. Hit 6 consecutive sixes in two overs during the same match.

2024: Hit 6 sixes in 6 balls against Qatar in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup in April. Named to Nepal’s squad for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.



Leagues Participation

Dipendra Singh Airee has played in various leagues, both domestic and international, displaying his skills. He has competed in the Indian Premier League, Nepal Premier League, and International League T20.

Indian Premier League

Dipendra Singh Airee registered for the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2023, hoping to play in one of the biggest cricket leagues. However, he did not receive any offers from the teams. Despite this, his registration showed his ambition to compete at a higher level.

Year Team Notes 2023 - Dipendra Singh Airee registered for the IPL but did not receive any offers.

Nepal Premier League

Dipendra Singh Airee plays for Sudurpaschim Royals in the Nepal Premier League (NPL) since 2024. On December 3, 2024, he was named Player of the Match when Sudurpaschim Royals won by 90 runs against Biratnagar Kings. Airee scored 57 runs from 24 balls, including three boundaries and five sixes.

Year Team Notes 2024-present Sudurpaschim Royals Player of the Match on December 3, 2024, against Biratnagar Kings. Scored 57 runs from 24 balls.

International League T20

Dipendra Singh Airee joined Gulf Giants in 2023, a team in the International League T20 (ILT20) in the UAE. In 2024, Gulf Giants kept him for the 2025 season, showing his growing importance in international franchise cricket.

Year Team Notes 2023-present Gulf Giants Joined in 2023. Kept for the 2025 season.

Domestic career

Dipendra Singh Airee was born on January 24, 2000, in Tilachaur, Bhimdatta Municipality-8, Kanchanpur, Nepal. He grew up playing cricket in his hometown. The Far-Western region of Nepal has produced many talented cricketers, and Dipendra is one of them. His early performances in domestic cricket showed potential, but he gained national recognition over time.

Besides his national team contributions, Dipendra became a strong leader in domestic cricket. He led Nepal to victory over India in the 2017 U-19 Asia Cup. In 2019, he helped CIB Attariya win the Dhangadhi Premier League. In 2023, Dipendra guided Nepal Police Club to a gold medal in the Ninth National Games and won the Prime Minister Cup in 2024. He also captained Lumbini Stars to victory in the Nepal T20 League.

Other Leagues

Dipendra Singh Airee has played in various leagues around the world.

2023 – Montreal Tigers (GT20 Canada)

Dipendra played for Montreal Tigers in the GT20 Canada. The team won their first title by defeating Surrey Jaguars by 5 wickets.

Dipendra played for Montreal Tigers in the GT20 Canada. The team won their first title by defeating Surrey Jaguars by 5 wickets. 2024 – Vancouver Knights (GT20 Canada)

In 2024, Dipendra joined Vancouver Knights. He played alongside famous players like Sandeep Lamichhane and Mohammad Amir.

In 2024, Dipendra joined Vancouver Knights. He played alongside famous players like Sandeep Lamichhane and Mohammad Amir. April 2024 – ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup

In the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup, Dipendra hit six sixes in one over against Qatar. He scored 64 runs off 21 balls, helping the team reach over 200 runs.

Records and achievements

Dipendra Singh Airee has set several records in his cricket career. Here are some of his key achievements:

Member of the 250 Runs and 10 Wickets in a Series Honorary Club

7th Most Catches in a Series – 17 catches in the 2019-2023 ICC Cricket World Cup League 2

Highest Strike Rate in an Innings – 520.0 (52 off 10 balls) against Mongolia on 27 September 2023 in Guangzhou

Highest Partnership for the 5th Wicket – 145 runs with Kushal Malla against Hong Kong on 21 October 2023 at Mulpani

4th Most Runs in an Innings by Batting Position (4th Position) – 110 against Malaysia on 2 April 2022 at Kirtipur

6th for Most No Ducks in Career – 46 innings (as of 11/6/2023)

7th Most Fifties in Consecutive Innings – 3 times against PNG, Malaysia, and PNG

Fastest T20 Fifty – 9 balls against Mongolia during the 2022 Asian Games

3rd Player in History to Hit Six Sixes in an Over – Against Qatar on 13 April 2024

Personal life

Dipendra Singh Airee, born on January 24, 2000, has an interesting life both on and off the field. Here is some information about his personal life.

Family

Dipendra has five siblings: Himal, Asha, Asmita, Lata, and Rajmati. His sister, Rajmati, is also a cricketer and has represented Nepal in competitions like the Women's Asian Cup.

Finance

As of December 2024, Dipendra's net worth is about 973 thousand dollars according to peopleai.com.

Cars and House

Dipendra won an Omoda E-Five car for being named the "Electrifying Player of the Tournament." He is also a brand ambassador for Omoda and Jaecoo Vehicles and has a three-year contract with SPG Automobiles, the official dealer in Nepal.

Scandals

Dipendra lost his vice-captain role due to a scandal. Rohit Kumar Paudel became the new vice-captain before the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 series against the United States and Oman. Dipendra thought about quitting cricket during the controversy but later decided to continue playing. He no longer has leadership ambitions.

Fans

In April 2024, Dipendra hit six sixes in one over against Qatar, which went viral on social media, including X (formerly Twitter). His achievement caught the attention of cricket fans around the world. He also has nearly 100k followers on Instagram.