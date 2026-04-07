Indian Premier League
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
Indian Premier League
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur
RR
150
MI
123
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Indian Premier League
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
MI
222
RCB
240
bowler
|Full name:
|Richard James Gleeson
|Nationality:
|England
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|34
|21
|74
|Innings
|6
|57
|18
|72
|Overs
|21.0
|921.0
|140.1
|245.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|196
|5
|2
|Runs
|187
|3053
|816
|1990
|Wickets
|9
|143
|28
|84
|Avg
|20.77
|21.34
|29.14
|23.69
|SR
|14
|38.64
|30.03
|17.51
|Eco
|8.9
|3.31
|5.82
|8.11
|BB
|3
|10
|5
|5
|4w
|0
|4
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|10
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|1
|0
|0
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|34
|21
|74
|Innings
|2
|39
|13
|18
|Not outs
|0
|16
|5
|10
|Runs
|2
|259
|53
|43
|Balls Faced
|4
|760
|126
|51
|Avg
|1
|11.26
|6.62
|5.37
|SR
|50
|34.07
|42.06
|84.31
|Fours
|0
|32
|2
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|2
|31
|13
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indian Premier League
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur
RR
150
MI
123
Indian Premier League
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
MI
222
RCB
240
Pakistan Super League
LQA
100
ISL
104
Pakistan Super League
HYD
157
ISL
153
Pakistan Super League
KKI
150
ISL
153
Pakistan Super League
RAW
140
ISL
137
Pakistan Super League
HYD
80
ISL
83
Pakistan Super League
ISL
PZA
Pakistan Super League
MUS
192
ISL
193
Pakistan Super League
ISL
MUS
Pakistan Super League
PZA
221
ISL
151
Pakistan Super League
ISL
184
HYD
186
County Championship
SUS
(4 ov.) 17/0
WAR
267
County Championship
WAR
(35 ov.) 113/7
ESS
County Championship
NOT
WAR
(96 ov.) 375/8
County Championship
WAR
147
YOR
(25 ov.) 110/4
County Championship
WAR
GLA
(96 ov.) 341/8
County Championship
YOR
(96 ov.) 386/6
WAR
County Championship
SOM
208
WAR
(31 ov.) 92/2
County Championship
WAR
SUS
County Championship
WAR
NOT
County Championship
HAM
WAR
County Championship
GLA
WAR
County Championship
ESS
WAR
County Championship
WAR
LEI
T20 Blast
Trent Bridge
NOT
143
WAR
T20 Blast
The Cooper Associates County Ground
SOM
215
WAR
216
T20 Blast
Edgbaston
WAR
224
WOR
165
T20 Blast
County Ground
WAR
198
SUS
122
T20 Blast
Sophia Gardens
GLA
187
WAR
184
One-Day Cup
NOR
WAR
One-Day Cup
NOT
WAR
One-Day Cup
SOM
WAR
One-Day Cup
WAR
SUR
One-Day Cup
WAR
GLO
One-Day Cup
LEI
WAR
One-Day Cup
WAR
LAN
One-Day Cup
WAR
KEN
The Hundred
LON
MSG
The Hundred
TRE
LON
The Hundred
LON
LON
The Hundred
LON
SOU
The Hundred
SUL
LON
The Hundred
LON
LON
The Hundred
LON
BIR
The Hundred
WEL
LON
If you want to be the first to know everything about cricket player Richard Gleeson, we have compiled all the latest news about him: his training schedule, which matches he is participating in, and what motivates him to play cricket.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have announced their replacement player this season. Nuwan Thushara was unavailable for the team since the start of this season due to NOC issues. But now, the team has announced Richard Gleeson as a replacement for the same.