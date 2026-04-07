Richard James Gleeson

Richard James Gleeson

bowler

Full name:Richard James Gleeson
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Islamabad United

Joburg Super Kings

London Spirit

Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Warwickshire

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches6342174
Innings6571872
Overs21.0921.0140.1245.1
Balls----
Maidens119652
Runs18730538161990
Wickets91432884
Avg20.7721.3429.1423.69
SR1438.6430.0317.51
Eco8.93.315.828.11
BB31055
4w0411
5w01011
10w0100

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches6342174
Innings2391318
Not outs016510
Runs22595343
Balls Faced476012651
Avg111.266.625.37
SR5034.0742.0684.31
Fours03225
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest231137
Hundreds0000

Richard James Gleeson Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

150

MI

MI

123

ResultMumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

222

RCB

RCB

240

Pakistan Super League

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultNottinghamshire vs Warwickshire

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire

T20 Blast

Trent Bridge

NOT

NOT

143

WAR

WAR

ResultSomerset vs Warwickshire

Somerset vs Warwickshire

T20 Blast

The Cooper Associates County Ground

SOM

SOM

215

WAR

WAR

216

ResultWarwickshire vs Worcestershire

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire

T20 Blast

Edgbaston

WAR

WAR

224

WOR

WOR

165

ResultWarwickshire vs Sussex

Warwickshire vs Sussex

T20 Blast

County Ground

WAR

WAR

198

SUS

SUS

122

ResultGlamorgan vs Warwickshire

Glamorgan vs Warwickshire

T20 Blast

Sophia Gardens

GLA

GLA

187

WAR

WAR

184

One-Day Cup

The Hundred

Richard Gleeson News

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If you want to be the first to know everything about cricket player Richard Gleeson, we have compiled all the latest news about him: his training schedule, which matches he is participating in, and what motivates him to play cricket.

RCB Add New Overseas Star to Squad Ahead of Crucial Matches

RCB Add New Overseas Star to Squad Ahead of Crucial Matches

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have announced their replacement player this season. Nuwan Thushara was unavailable for the team since the start of this season due to NOC issues. But now, the team has announced Richard Gleeson as a replacement for the same.

Richard Gleeson04:47 PM, 07 January, 2026

SA20 | Twitter chants Dhoni as Ferreira whips stumps off in flash to effect brilliant run out

Richard Gleeson04:35 PM, 02 January, 2026

SA20 | Twitter on ROFL mode as Jos Buttler at his inventive best to find new ways to get out

Richard Gleeson02:02 AM, 10 August, 2024

Men’s Hundred | Phil Salt's resurgence paired with Farooqi's three-wicket blitz shatters London

Richard Gleeson10:38 AM, 01 October, 2022

WATCH | Aleem Dar’s hilarious attempt to get out of way on Haider Ali’s pull hurt his legs

Another Players

Tare, Aditya

Tare, Aditya

Tahir, Imran

Tahir, Imran

Nabi, Mohammad

Nabi, Mohammad

Mahmood, Athar

Mahmood, Athar

Bopara, Ravi

Bopara, Ravi

Phangiso, Aaron

Phangiso, Aaron

Khan, Azam

Khan, Azam

Morgan, Eoin

Morgan, Eoin

Huraira, Mohammad

Huraira, Mohammad

Siboto, Malusi

Siboto, Malusi