Islamul Ahsan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Islamul Ahsan
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|13
|10
|Innings
|21
|10
|Overs
|199.3
|64.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|24
|1
|Runs
|597
|301
|Wickets
|25
|8
|Avg
|23.88
|37.62
|SR
|47.88
|48
|Eco
|2.99
|4.7
|BB
|6
|2
|4w
|2
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|13
|10
|Innings
|24
|8
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|383
|91
|Balls Faced
|1257
|149
|Avg
|18.23
|18.2
|SR
|30.46
|61.07
|Fours
|42
|5
|Fifties
|2
|0
|Sixies
|2
|1
|Highest
|78
|46
|Hundreds
|0
|0