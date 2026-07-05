Islamul Ahsan

Islamul Ahsan

all rounder

Full name:Islamul Ahsan
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Agrani Bank Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches1310
Innings2110
Overs199.364.0
Balls--
Maidens241
Runs597301
Wickets258
Avg23.8837.62
SR47.8848
Eco2.994.7
BB62
4w20
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches1310
Innings248
Not outs33
Runs38391
Balls Faced1257149
Avg18.2318.2
SR30.4661.07
Fours425
Fifties20
Sixies21
Highest7846
Hundreds00

Another Players

Sagor

Sagor

Uddin, Nashed

Uddin, Nashed

Rihad, Md Ashraful Hasan

Rihad, Md Ashraful Hasan

Sharifullah, Md

Sharifullah, Md

Islam, Jahurul

Islam, Jahurul

Babu, Sandip Roy Chowdhury

Babu, Sandip Roy Chowdhury

Hossain, Salman

Hossain, Salman

Hasan, Nahid

Hasan, Nahid

Nuruzzaman

Nuruzzaman

Ahmed, Azmir

Ahmed, Azmir