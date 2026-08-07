Israrullah Khalid Usman
batsman
|Full name:
|Israrullah Khalid Usman
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|111
|124
|3
|Innings
|183
|122
|3
|Overs
|2908.3
|1008.2
|10.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|597
|36
|0
|Runs
|8240
|4659
|62
|Wickets
|295
|173
|2
|Avg
|27.93
|26.93
|31
|SR
|59.15
|34.97
|30
|Eco
|2.83
|4.62
|6.2
|BB
|11
|6
|1
|4w
|13
|3
|0
|5w
|10
|4
|0
|10w
|2
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|111
|124
|3
|Innings
|170
|93
|3
|Not outs
|31
|22
|1
|Runs
|4060
|1667
|54
|Balls Faced
|6327
|1929
|34
|Avg
|29.2
|23.47
|27
|SR
|64.16
|86.41
|158.82
|Fours
|536
|135
|6
|Fifties
|26
|8
|0
|Sixies
|48
|38
|2
|Highest
|113
|91
|38
|Hundreds
|2
|0
|0