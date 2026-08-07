Israrullah Khalid Usman

Israrullah Khalid Usman

batsman

Full name:Israrullah Khalid Usman
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Abbottabad Region

Peshawar Zalmi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1111243
Innings1831223
Overs2908.31008.210.0
Balls---
Maidens597360
Runs8240465962
Wickets2951732
Avg27.9326.9331
SR59.1534.9730
Eco2.834.626.2
BB1161
4w1330
5w1040
10w200

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1111243
Innings170933
Not outs31221
Runs4060166754
Balls Faced6327192934
Avg29.223.4727
SR64.1686.41158.82
Fours5361356
Fifties2680
Sixies48382
Highest1139138
Hundreds200

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