Angus Alexander Patrick Atkinson

Gus Atkinson News View all If you want to know all the latest news about Gus Atkinson, here you will find everything from training plan and matches played, to tournament results and relationships between players within the team. England Receive Major Boost as Ben Stokes Returns as Skipper Ben Stokes is now officially back for the England cricket team in the third Test. After being removed from the team following the nightclub incident, he was added to the squad for the third Test, with Gus Atkinson. Along with that, the ECB has given a statement on the same. Gus Atkinson Ben Stokes Likely to Call Time on Career Amid Growing Controversy Gus Atkinson Ben Stokes Faces Captaincy Uncertainty After Nightclub Controversy Gus Atkinson England Hit by Fresh Setback Ahead of Fifth Ashes Test! Gus Atkinson England Tweaks Squad With One Change for Adelaide Test

International career

Gus Atkinson was born on 19 January 1998. He plays cricket for Surrey and England. He is a right-arm fast bowler and can also bat. His performances in domestic matches helped him get noticed. After doing well in county cricket, he got a chance to play for the national team. Atkinson brings extra pace, which makes him different from many other English bowlers.

2023

August 16: Received first senior England call-up for ODI and T20I series against New Zealand.

September 1: Made T20I debut vs New Zealand at Manchester; took 4 wickets for 20 runs, the best by an England man on T20I debut.

September: Named in the England squad for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

September 8: Made ODI debut vs New Zealand at Cardiff.

December: Got first call-up to England Test squad for the India tour.

2024

June 30: Named in England Test squad for West Indies tour.

July 10-12: Made Test debut vs West Indies at Lord's; took 12 wickets in the match (7 in first innings, 5 in second), best by an England debutant in 134 years; added name to Lord's honours board.

August 30: Scored maiden first-class century in second Test vs Sri Lanka at Lord's; reached 100 off 103 balls; became sixth player to take five wickets in an innings, ten in a match, and score a century at Lord's.

August 2024: Took five wickets in Sri Lanka’s second innings; became only the third England player since Ian Botham (1984) to score a hundred and take five wickets in the same Test.

December: Took a hat-trick in a Test vs New Zealand; first Englishman to do so in Tests since 2017.

2025

January 22: Last T20I played vs India at Eden Gardens.

February 12: Last ODI played vs India at Ahmedabad.

May 22-24: Last Test played vs Zimbabwe at Nottingham.

Leagues Participation

Gus Atkinson has been playing in domestic leagues alongside his international career. Since 2023, he has represented the Oval Invincibles in the Men’s Hundred tournament. This competition has helped him gain more experience in different formats of the game.

Men's Hundred

Gus Atkinson has played for the Oval Invincibles since 2023 in the Hundred competition. In 2023, he was the leading bowler with 9 wickets in 4 matches. In 2024, he played only one game as the ECB rested him to prepare for the Test series against Sri Lanka.

Year Team Notes 2023 Oval Invincibles Took 9 wickets in 4 matches, leading bowler in the tournament 2024 Oval Invincibles Played 1 match, did not play final due to ECB resting him for Test series preparation

Domestic career

Gus Atkinson started playing professional cricket for Surrey in August 2020 during the Bob Willis Trophy. He quickly showed he could play in different formats, making his Twenty20 debut in the 2020 T20 Blast and his List A debut in the 2021 Royal London One-Day Cup. From 2022, he also played for the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred. Atkinson helped Surrey win the County Championship in 2022, proving he can perform well in longer matches. In September 2023, he signed a new multi-year contract with Surrey. Early in 2024, after talks with the England and Wales Cricket Board, he gave up his IPL contract with Kolkata Knight Riders to focus on his workload and England duties.

Records and achievements

Gus Atkinson has earned recognition for his strong performances both with the ball and the bat. His achievements include awards and records set in recent years that highlight his impact on the game.

2024: Named England Player of the Year at the Cricket Writers' Club Awards.

2024: Scored his highest batting score of 118 runs in the second Test against Sri Lanka on August 30, reaching his century off 103 balls.

2024: Took a hat-trick in the same Test against Sri Lanka, becoming the third England player since Ian Botham in 1984 to both score a hundred and take a hat-trick in one Test match.

2025: Selected as one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year.

Personal life

Gus Atkinson was born on January 19, 1998, in Chelsea, London. He grew up with an older sister and a younger brother and went to Northcote Lodge and Bradfield College. His family faced a hard time when his mother died in a car accident in 2020.

Family

Atkinson’s mother passed away after a crash in December 2020. The driver at fault was sent to prison in 2024. Gus has two siblings, but there is no public information about him having a wife or children.

Finance

By January 2025, his estimated net worth reached about $3 million.

Scandals

Atkinson has not been involved in any major scandals. One of his most talked-about moments was scoring his first century in a Test match against Sri Lanka.

Fans

He has around 31,000 followers on Instagram.