Izharulhaq Naveed
bowler
|Full name:
|Izharulhaq Naveed
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|9
|23
|Innings
|6
|9
|23
|Overs
|59.0
|79.0
|83.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|5
|0
|Runs
|217
|350
|639
|Wickets
|8
|11
|22
|Avg
|27.12
|31.81
|29.04
|SR
|44.25
|43.09
|22.77
|Eco
|3.67
|4.43
|7.65
|BB
|3
|2
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|9
|23
|Innings
|4
|5
|6
|Not outs
|0
|3
|4
|Runs
|13
|16
|10
|Balls Faced
|50
|13
|14
|Avg
|3.25
|8
|5
|SR
|26
|123.07
|71.42
|Fours
|2
|3
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|13
|15
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0