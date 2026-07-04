Izharulhaq Naveed

Izharulhaq Naveed

bowler

Full name:Izharulhaq Naveed
Nationality:Afghanistan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break

Teams

2025 Teams

Delhi Bulls

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches3923
Innings6923
Overs59.079.083.3
Balls---
Maidens350
Runs217350639
Wickets81122
Avg27.1231.8129.04
SR44.2543.0922.77
Eco3.674.437.65
BB324
4w001
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches3923
Innings456
Not outs034
Runs131610
Balls Faced501314
Avg3.2585
SR26123.0771.42
Fours230
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest13152
Hundreds000

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