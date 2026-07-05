Jahid Javed
batsman
|Full name:
|Jahid Javed
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|26
|2
|Innings
|8
|13
|1
|Overs
|31.2
|62.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|0
|0
|Runs
|91
|320
|10
|Wickets
|4
|6
|0
|Avg
|22.75
|53.33
|0
|SR
|47
|62
|0
|Eco
|2.9
|5.16
|10
|BB
|1
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|26
|2
|Innings
|24
|23
|2
|Not outs
|0
|5
|0
|Runs
|553
|368
|51
|Balls Faced
|1183
|482
|44
|Avg
|23.04
|20.44
|25.5
|SR
|46.74
|76.34
|115.9
|Fours
|68
|28
|3
|Fifties
|1
|2
|0
|Sixies
|6
|4
|2
|Highest
|115
|55
|44
|Hundreds
|2
|0
|0