Jahid Javed

Jahid Javed

batsman

Full name:Jahid Javed
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2023 Teams

Agrani Bank Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches13262
Innings8131
Overs31.262.01.0
Balls---
Maidens400
Runs9132010
Wickets460
Avg22.7553.330
SR47620
Eco2.95.1610
BB110
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches13262
Innings24232
Not outs050
Runs55336851
Balls Faced118348244
Avg23.0420.4425.5
SR46.7476.34115.9
Fours68283
Fifties120
Sixies642
Highest1155544
Hundreds200

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