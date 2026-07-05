Jarrod Freeman

Jarrod Freeman

all rounder

Full name:Jarrod Freeman
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Tasmania Tigers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches2132
Innings3632
Overs606.417.04.0
Balls---
Maidens7420
Runs21378737
Wickets4631
Avg46.452937
SR79.133424
Eco3.525.119.25
BB521
4w200
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches2132
Innings3010
Not outs600
Runs49640
Balls Faced87920
Avg20.6640
SR56.422000
Fours6410
Fifties300
Sixies200
Highest6340
Hundreds000

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