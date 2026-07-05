Jarrod Freeman
all rounder
|Full name:
|Jarrod Freeman
|Nationality:
|Australia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|21
|3
|2
|Innings
|36
|3
|2
|Overs
|606.4
|17.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|74
|2
|0
|Runs
|2137
|87
|37
|Wickets
|46
|3
|1
|Avg
|46.45
|29
|37
|SR
|79.13
|34
|24
|Eco
|3.52
|5.11
|9.25
|BB
|5
|2
|1
|4w
|2
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|21
|3
|2
|Innings
|30
|1
|0
|Not outs
|6
|0
|0
|Runs
|496
|4
|0
|Balls Faced
|879
|2
|0
|Avg
|20.66
|4
|0
|SR
|56.42
|200
|0
|Fours
|64
|1
|0
|Fifties
|3
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|0
|Highest
|63
|4
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0