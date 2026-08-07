Ayaan Khan

Ayaan Khan

all rounder

Full name:Ayaan Khan
Nationality:Spain

Teams

2026 Teams

Oman

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches84116
Innings71101
Overs44.21.062.21.0
Balls----
Maidens6060
Runs1491324613
Wickets100120
Avg14.9020.50
SR26.6031.160
Eco3.36133.9413
BB4040
4w1010
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches84116
Innings73104
Not outs0000
Runs1495224753
Balls Faced2796443966
Avg21.2817.3324.713.25
SR53.481.2556.2680.3
Fours122202
Fifties0010
Sixies2121
Highest44239123
Hundreds0000

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