Ayaan Khan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Ayaan Khan
|Nationality:
|Spain
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|4
|11
|6
|Innings
|7
|1
|10
|1
|Overs
|44.2
|1.0
|62.2
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|0
|6
|0
|Runs
|149
|13
|246
|13
|Wickets
|10
|0
|12
|0
|Avg
|14.9
|0
|20.5
|0
|SR
|26.6
|0
|31.16
|0
|Eco
|3.36
|13
|3.94
|13
|BB
|4
|0
|4
|0
|4w
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|4
|11
|6
|Innings
|7
|3
|10
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|149
|52
|247
|53
|Balls Faced
|279
|64
|439
|66
|Avg
|21.28
|17.33
|24.7
|13.25
|SR
|53.4
|81.25
|56.26
|80.3
|Fours
|12
|2
|20
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Highest
|44
|23
|91
|23
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0