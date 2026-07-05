Adeel Ahmad Shafique
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Adeel Ahmad Shafique
|Nationality:
|England
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|List a
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|List a
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|1
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|13
|13
|Balls Faced
|33
|33
|Avg
|13
|13
|SR
|39.39
|39.39
|Fours
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|13
|13
|Hundreds
|0
|0