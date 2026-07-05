Adeel Ahmad Shafique

Adeel Ahmad Shafique

wicket keeper

Full name:Adeel Ahmad Shafique
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2023 Teams

Oman

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiList a
Matches22
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiList a
Matches22
Innings11
Not outs00
Runs1313
Balls Faced3333
Avg1313
SR39.3939.39
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1313
Hundreds00

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