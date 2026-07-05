Jatinder Singh

Jatinder Singh

batsman

Full name:Jatinder Singh
Nationality:Oman
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Oman

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches47507260
Innings4172
Overs8.02.015.03.0
Balls----
Maidens1010
Runs37178021
Wickets2030
Avg18.5026.660
SR240300
Eco4.628.55.337
BB1010
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches47507260
Innings46507160
Not outs2739
Runs1246107818511409
Balls Faced165892426111266
Avg28.3125.0627.2227.62
SR75.15116.6670.89111.29
Fours136108193134
Fifties6598
Sixies21212324
Highest1187313173
Hundreds3040

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