Jatinder Singh
batsman
|Full name:
|Jatinder Singh
|Nationality:
|Oman
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|47
|50
|72
|60
|Innings
|4
|1
|7
|2
|Overs
|8.0
|2.0
|15.0
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|37
|17
|80
|21
|Wickets
|2
|0
|3
|0
|Avg
|18.5
|0
|26.66
|0
|SR
|24
|0
|30
|0
|Eco
|4.62
|8.5
|5.33
|7
|BB
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|47
|50
|72
|60
|Innings
|46
|50
|71
|60
|Not outs
|2
|7
|3
|9
|Runs
|1246
|1078
|1851
|1409
|Balls Faced
|1658
|924
|2611
|1266
|Avg
|28.31
|25.06
|27.22
|27.62
|SR
|75.15
|116.66
|70.89
|111.29
|Fours
|136
|108
|193
|134
|Fifties
|6
|5
|9
|8
|Sixies
|21
|21
|23
|24
|Highest
|118
|73
|131
|73
|Hundreds
|3
|0
|4
|0