Jayveersingh Kanaksinh Parmar
bowler
|Full name:
|Jayveersingh Kanaksinh Parmar
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|7
|Innings
|1
|7
|Overs
|5.0
|22.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|39
|187
|Wickets
|1
|12
|Avg
|39
|15.58
|SR
|30
|11.16
|Eco
|7.8
|8.37
|BB
|1
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|7
|Innings
|1
|3
|Not outs
|1
|3
|Runs
|8
|5
|Balls Faced
|11
|7
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|72.72
|71.42
|Fours
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|8
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0