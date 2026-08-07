Jayveersingh Kanaksinh Parmar

Jayveersingh Kanaksinh Parmar

bowler

Full name:Jayveersingh Kanaksinh Parmar
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Gujarat

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches17
Innings17
Overs5.022.2
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs39187
Wickets112
Avg3915.58
SR3011.16
Eco7.88.37
BB14
4w01
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches17
Innings13
Not outs13
Runs85
Balls Faced117
Avg00
SR72.7271.42
Fours10
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest83
Hundreds00

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