Jeremy TA Benton

Jeremy TA Benton

bowler

Full name:Jeremy TA Benton
Nationality:New zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Canterbury Kings

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches322
Innings322
Overs22.371.1
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs127546
Wickets120
Avg12727.3
SR13521.35
Eco5.647.67
BB13
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches322
Innings39
Not outs22
Runs4466
Balls Faced5554
Avg449.42
SR80122.22
Fours46
Fifties00
Sixies01
Highest4021
Hundreds00

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