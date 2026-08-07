Jeremy TA Benton
bowler
|Full name:
|Jeremy TA Benton
|Nationality:
|New zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|22
|Innings
|3
|22
|Overs
|22.3
|71.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|127
|546
|Wickets
|1
|20
|Avg
|127
|27.3
|SR
|135
|21.35
|Eco
|5.64
|7.67
|BB
|1
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|22
|Innings
|3
|9
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|44
|66
|Balls Faced
|55
|54
|Avg
|44
|9.42
|SR
|80
|122.22
|Fours
|4
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|Highest
|40
|21
|Hundreds
|0
|0