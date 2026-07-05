Johan Botha

Johan Botha

all rounder

Full name:Johan Botha
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2023 Teams

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Southern Super Stars

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches5784090184221
Innings107539142174213
Overs169.3637.1129.02442.51463.4721.5
Balls------
Maidens29131523504
Runs5732916823710364544718
Wickets177237220171166
Avg33.740.522.2432.2837.7428.42
SR59.8253.0920.9166.6251.3526.09
Eco3.384.576.372.94.46.53
BB7431044
4w1101232
5w000700
10w000100

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches5784090184221
Innings65020149136153
Not outs2189223951
Runs83609201401523101991
Balls Faced238710165949228101761
Avg20.7519.0318.2731.6123.8119.51
SR34.8785.77121.8142.2982.2113.06
Fours95615513178151
Fifties0002782
Sixies039172541
Highest2546341096167
Hundreds000100

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