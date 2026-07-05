Johan Botha
all rounder
|Full name:
|Johan Botha
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|78
|40
|90
|184
|221
|Innings
|10
|75
|39
|142
|174
|213
|Overs
|169.3
|637.1
|129.0
|2442.5
|1463.4
|721.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|29
|13
|1
|523
|50
|4
|Runs
|573
|2916
|823
|7103
|6454
|4718
|Wickets
|17
|72
|37
|220
|171
|166
|Avg
|33.7
|40.5
|22.24
|32.28
|37.74
|28.42
|SR
|59.82
|53.09
|20.91
|66.62
|51.35
|26.09
|Eco
|3.38
|4.57
|6.37
|2.9
|4.4
|6.53
|BB
|7
|4
|3
|10
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|0
|12
|3
|2
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|78
|40
|90
|184
|221
|Innings
|6
|50
|20
|149
|136
|153
|Not outs
|2
|18
|9
|22
|39
|51
|Runs
|83
|609
|201
|4015
|2310
|1991
|Balls Faced
|238
|710
|165
|9492
|2810
|1761
|Avg
|20.75
|19.03
|18.27
|31.61
|23.81
|19.51
|SR
|34.87
|85.77
|121.81
|42.29
|82.2
|113.06
|Fours
|9
|56
|15
|513
|178
|151
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|27
|8
|2
|Sixies
|0
|3
|9
|17
|25
|41
|Highest
|25
|46
|34
|109
|61
|67
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0