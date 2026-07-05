John Christopher Thwaites Boyle
batsman
|Full name:
|John Christopher Thwaites Boyle
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|23
|40
|20
|Innings
|3
|1
|0
|Overs
|6.5
|2.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|0
|Runs
|25
|23
|0
|Wickets
|4
|0
|0
|Avg
|6.25
|0
|0
|SR
|10.25
|0
|0
|Eco
|3.65
|11.5
|0
|BB
|3
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|23
|40
|20
|Innings
|40
|40
|20
|Not outs
|1
|1
|1
|Runs
|831
|1477
|417
|Balls Faced
|2173
|2050
|386
|Avg
|21.3
|37.87
|21.94
|SR
|38.24
|72.04
|108.03
|Fours
|88
|156
|37
|Fifties
|1
|6
|1
|Sixies
|2
|8
|4
|Highest
|117
|130
|69
|Hundreds
|2
|4
|0