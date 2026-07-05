John Christopher Thwaites Boyle

John Christopher Thwaites Boyle

batsman

Full name:John Christopher Thwaites Boyle
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Canterbury Kings

Central Stags

Otago Volts

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches234020
Innings310
Overs6.52.00
Balls---
Maidens200
Runs25230
Wickets400
Avg6.2500
SR10.2500
Eco3.6511.50
BB300
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches234020
Innings404020
Not outs111
Runs8311477417
Balls Faced21732050386
Avg21.337.8721.94
SR38.2472.04108.03
Fours8815637
Fifties161
Sixies284
Highest11713069
Hundreds240

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