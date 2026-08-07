John Francis Mooney
all rounder
|Full name:
|John Francis Mooney
|Nationality:
|Ireland
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|64
|27
|17
|92
|47
|Innings
|50
|10
|24
|76
|17
|Overs
|299.3
|26.0
|242.1
|453.3
|44.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|19
|1
|45
|27
|1
|Runs
|1635
|176
|794
|2429
|314
|Wickets
|48
|10
|35
|71
|21
|Avg
|34.06
|17.6
|22.68
|34.21
|14.95
|SR
|37.43
|15.6
|41.51
|38.32
|12.66
|Eco
|5.45
|6.76
|3.27
|5.35
|7.08
|BB
|4
|2
|10
|4
|3
|4w
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|64
|27
|17
|92
|47
|Innings
|55
|23
|24
|78
|38
|Not outs
|14
|9
|6
|16
|16
|Runs
|963
|231
|723
|1344
|433
|Balls Faced
|1215
|214
|1231
|1682
|361
|Avg
|23.48
|16.5
|40.16
|21.67
|19.68
|SR
|79.25
|107.94
|58.73
|79.9
|119.94
|Fours
|92
|25
|85
|150
|38
|Fifties
|3
|0
|5
|4
|0
|Sixies
|14
|1
|7
|19
|8
|Highest
|96
|31
|107
|96
|38
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0