John Francis Mooney

John Francis Mooney

all rounder

Full name:John Francis Mooney
Nationality:Ireland
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2024 Teams

Gujarat Giants

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches6427179247
Innings5010247617
Overs299.326.0242.1453.344.2
Balls-----
Maidens19145271
Runs16351767942429314
Wickets4810357121
Avg34.0617.622.6834.2114.95
SR37.4315.641.5138.3212.66
Eco5.456.763.275.357.08
BB421043
4w20130
5w00200
10w00100

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches6427179247
Innings5523247838
Not outs14961616
Runs9632317231344433
Balls Faced121521412311682361
Avg23.4816.540.1621.6719.68
SR79.25107.9458.7379.9119.94
Fours92258515038
Fifties30540
Sixies1417198
Highest96311079638
Hundreds00100

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