Jonathan Andrew Drakes

Jonathan Andrew Drakes

batsman

Full name:Jonathan Andrew Drakes
Nationality:Barbados
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2023 Teams

Barbados Pride

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches519
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches519
Innings1019
Not outs13
Runs161374
Balls Faced397548
Avg17.8823.37
SR40.5568.24
Fours2339
Fifties02
Sixies01
Highest3670
Hundreds00

Another Players

Mindley, Marquino

Mindley, Marquino

Walcott, Tevyn

Walcott, Tevyn

Harding, Keon

Harding, Keon

Nurse, Ashley

Nurse, Ashley

Carter, Jonathan

Carter, Jonathan

Holder, Chaim

Holder, Chaim

Holder, Jason

Holder, Jason

Springer, Shamar

Springer, Shamar

Hope, Shai

Hope, Shai

Drakes, Dominic

Drakes, Dominic