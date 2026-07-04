Jonathan Andrew Drakes
batsman
|Full name:
|Jonathan Andrew Drakes
|Nationality:
|Barbados
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|5
|19
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|5
|19
|Innings
|10
|19
|Not outs
|1
|3
|Runs
|161
|374
|Balls Faced
|397
|548
|Avg
|17.88
|23.37
|SR
|40.55
|68.24
|Fours
|23
|39
|Fifties
|0
|2
|Sixies
|0
|1
|Highest
|36
|70
|Hundreds
|0
|0