Joshua Sean Rymell
batsman
|Full name:
|Joshua Sean Rymell
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|16
|3
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|16
|3
|Innings
|5
|15
|3
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|49
|428
|28
|Balls Faced
|121
|613
|28
|Avg
|9.8
|28.53
|9.33
|SR
|40.49
|69.82
|100
|Fours
|8
|45
|5
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|3
|0
|Highest
|21
|121
|21
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0