Joshua Sean Rymell

Joshua Sean Rymell

batsman

Full name:Joshua Sean Rymell

Teams

2023 Teams

Essex

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches4163
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches4163
Innings5153
Not outs000
Runs4942828
Balls Faced12161328
Avg9.828.539.33
SR40.4969.82100
Fours8455
Fifties010
Sixies030
Highest2112121
Hundreds010

Another Players

Critchley, Matt

Critchley, Matt

Cook, Sam

Cook, Sam

Adair, Mark

Adair, Mark

Das, Robin

Das, Robin

Sams, Daniel

Sams, Daniel

Rossington, Adam

Rossington, Adam

Porter, Jamie

Porter, Jamie

Smith, Greg

Smith, Greg

Jones, Mackenzie

Jones, Mackenzie

Benkenstein, Luc

Benkenstein, Luc