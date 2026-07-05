Justin Shaju
bowler
|Full name:
|Justin Shaju
|Nationality:
|Malta
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|14
|14
|Innings
|14
|14
|Overs
|44.3
|44.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|397
|397
|Wickets
|15
|15
|Avg
|26.46
|26.46
|SR
|17.8
|17.8
|Eco
|8.92
|8.92
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|14
|14
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|6
|6
|Balls Faced
|18
|18
|Avg
|2
|2
|SR
|33.33
|33.33
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|3
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0