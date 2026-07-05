Justin Shaju

Justin Shaju

bowler

Full name:Justin Shaju
Nationality:Malta

Teams

2024 Teams

Malta

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1414
Innings1414
Overs44.344.3
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs397397
Wickets1515
Avg26.4626.46
SR17.817.8
Eco8.928.92
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1414
Innings55
Not outs22
Runs66
Balls Faced1818
Avg22
SR33.3333.33
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest33
Hundreds00

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