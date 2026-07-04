International career

Kainat Imtiaz was born on June 21, 1992. She is a Pakistani cricketer who plays as an all-rounder. She bats right-handed and bowls right-arm medium-fast. She has represented Pakistan in international matches. At the domestic level, she has played for Karachi, Sindh, Omar Associates, Saif Sports Saga, State Bank of Pakistan, and Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited. Her mother, Saleema Imtiaz, is an umpire.

Kainat Imtiaz has played an important role in women's cricket in Pakistan. Many young female cricketers look up to her. Her efforts have helped the sport gain more attention in the country. Cricket in Pakistan has been dominated by men, but her dedication has inspired many to follow their dreams. She continues to set an example for future players.

WODI

Debut: Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women at Fatullah – November 15, 2011

Last Match: Pakistan Women vs Australia Women at Brisbane – January 18, 2023

WT20I

Debut: Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women at Potchefstroom (Uni 2) – October 16, 2010

Last Match: Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women at Sylhet – October 06, 2022

Career Timeline

2008 – Represented Pakistan in the Super Sixes tournament in China.

2009 – Joined the Pakistan camp for the Women's Cricket World Cup in Australia. She was the youngest player in the squad and later became a reserve for the World Cup team.

2010 – Played in the T20 Quadrangular Women’s Cricket Tournament as a fast bowler for the South Zone team. Trained at PIA Cricket Academy under Azeem Hafeez, Zahid, Sajid, and Sagheer Abbas. Won a gold medal with Pakistan at the Asian Games in Guangzhou, China.

2021 – Returned to the national squad for three ODIs and three T20Is before the Women's World Cup Qualifier. Strong performances in domestic cricket helped her return to the team. She scored 111 runs in four matches, reached a half-century, and took three wickets. In October, she joined Pakistan’s squad for the Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

2022 – Entered Pakistan’s squad for the cricket tournament at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. In January, a thumb injury ruled her out of the Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

Leagues Participation

Kainat Imtiaz has not played in any leagues.

Domestic career

Kainat Imtiaz saw Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami during the 2005 Women's Asia Cup in Pakistan. After that, she decided to become a fast bowler. In 2007, she captained her school team in the U-17 Cricket Tournament organized by the Pakistan Cricket Board. She was named Player of the Tournament. That same year, she won several athletic events, including the 200m, 400m, shot put, and relay race.

Later, she led Karachi in the first U-17 Women’s Cricket Tournament in Hyderabad. Her performances helped her reach the Pakistan camp for the World Cup qualifying round. She was the youngest among the 30 selected players. In 2008, she played another U-17 tournament in Lahore as captain and took part in regional tournaments in Hyderabad and Lahore.

She represented teams like Karachi, Sindh, and the State Bank of Pakistan in domestic competitions. Her strong performances in the PCB Women's Cricket Championship helped her earn a place in the national team. She became known for swinging the ball at pace and remained an important player in domestic matches.

Records and achievements

Kainat Imtiaz has reached many important milestones in her cricket career. Her achievements in both domestic and international cricket stand out.

2007 – Captained her school team in the U-17 tournament and won Player of the Tournament.

2009 – Selected as a reserve player for Pakistan's national team for the Women's Cricket World Cup in Australia.

2009 – Played for Pakistan in the Super Sixes tournament in China.

2010 – Helped Pakistan win a gold medal at the 16th Asian Games in Guangzhou.

Named Player of the Tournament in several domestic competitions.

Personal life

Kainat Imtiaz has a personal life that complements her cricket career. She shares a strong bond with her family and continues to motivate others with her achievements.

Family

Kainat married Mohammad Waqar Uddin in 2022. They have a daughter named Arya. Her mother, Saleema Imtiaz, works as a cricket umpire.

Finance

Kainat's net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $3 million. This comes from her cricket career and endorsements.

Scandals

In January 2023, Kainat and Nida Dar were involved in a confusing situation during a match between Pakistan and Australia. As a result, one of them was disqualified.

Fans

Kainat has a large following. In 2017, she shared on Instagram how an Indian female cricketer inspired her years ago. In 2022, a video of her playing cricket with her husband in Bashu Valley, Skardu, went viral. She has 265k followers on Instagram.