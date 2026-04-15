Tammy Beaumont News View all If you want to be the first to know everything about cricketer Tammy Beaumont, here you will find all the latest news about him: results of past matches, how training is going, and which tournaments he will be participating in soon. WBBL | Twitter impressed as Adelaide Strikers continue to add misery to Brisbane Heat’s campaign Adelaide Strikers beat Brisbane Heat by six wickets in the Women’s Big Bash League 2025 in Adelaide. Openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tammy Beaumont starred with quickfire half-centuries to give the side a solid foundation in the chase of 170 as the home side won their second match of the campaign. Tammy Beaumont Women’s ODI World Cup | Twitter reacts as Australia end England’s unbeaten run with dominant win Tammy Beaumont IND-W vs ENG-W Preview | India Women eye comeback in Women’s World Cup, set to face England Women Tammy Beaumont Women’s ODI World Cup | Twitter reacts as Tammy Beaumont undone by beauty from Diana Baig Tammy Beaumont SL-W vs ENG-W Preview | England Women to face Sri Lanka Women in 12th Women’s World Cup 2025 game

International career

Tamsin Tilley Beaumont MBE was born on March 11, 1991, in Dover, Kent, England. She is a right-handed opening batter and occasional wicket-keeper who represents the England women’s national cricket team. Renowned for her technical precision and composure at the crease, she is among England’s most prolific run-scorers across all formats. Beaumont made her international debut in 2009 and has since established herself as one of the leading figures in modern women’s cricket.

2009: Made her WODI debut on November 4 against the West Indies at Basseterre and her WT20I debut five days later on November 9 against the same team.

2013: Played her first Test match from August 11–14 against Australia at Wormsley, completing her debut in all formats for England.

2016: Marked her breakthrough year. Scored her first ODI century — 104 vs Pakistan in Worcester — followed by 168 not out in Taunton, which became the second-highest individual score by an Englishwoman in ODIs. Finished the three-match series with 342 runs, a record total for any women’s three-match ODI series.

2017: Dominated the Women’s Cricket World Cup held in England. Scored 410 runs, the highest in the tournament, and was named Player of the Tournament as England lifted the trophy by defeating India in the final at Lord’s. Her 275-run partnership with Sarah Taylor against South Africa set a World Cup record for the second wicket. She was named in the ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year and awarded an MBE.

2018: Scored 116 runs vs South Africa in a T20I at Taunton as England set a world-record total of 250/3. Became one of the few women to score centuries in all three formats — Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.

2019: Honored as one of Wisden’s Cricketers of the Year, joining a select group of Englishwomen to receive the recognition.

2021: Returned strongly after the pandemic. Top-scored in the ODI series vs New Zealand with 231 runs and earned the Player of the T20I Series award. Rose to No. 1 in the ICC ODI batting rankings, confirming her world-class form.

2023: Scored 208 runs vs Australia at Trent Bridge — the highest individual score in England’s women’s Test history and the first double century by an Englishwoman in Tests.

2024: Continued her form against New Zealand, scoring 76 runs in Durham on June 26 to help secure a decisive victory.

2025: Produced back-to-back centuries in ODIs against the West Indies — 107 in Derby (May 30) and 106 in Leicester (June 4) — with two consecutive 200+ partnerships with Amy Jones, setting a new record for England in women’s ODIs.

By late 2025, Tammy Beaumont had played over 240 international matches, stood second in the world for most international centuries, and held records in every format.

Leagues Participation

Tammy Beaumont has been one of the most active and consistent overseas players in franchise cricket, participating in both The Hundred and Australia’s Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL).

Women’s Hundred

Tammy Beaumont has played in The Hundred since its first season. She began with London Spirit in 2021, then transferred to Welsh Fire in 2022, immediately becoming team captain. Her leadership period saw gradual improvement in results and personal milestones.

The highlight of her career in the league came on August 14, 2023, when she scored 118 runs off 61 balls against Trent Rockets at Sophia Gardens — the first century in The Hundred’s history (men’s or women’s). That season, she scored 290 runs, finishing among the top batters of the tournament. From 2021 to 2025, she represented two teams and accumulated around 825 runs, continuing as captain of Welsh Fire.

Year Team Notes 2021 London Spirit Inaugural season appearance 2022 Welsh Fire Appointed captain 2023 Welsh Fire Scored 118 (first century in The Hundred) 2024 Welsh Fire Retained captaincy; consistent performer 2025 Welsh Fire Continues as captain and senior player

Women’s Big Bash League

Tammy Beaumont joined the WBBL in 2016, signing with Adelaide Strikers as an overseas marquee player. Across different teams, she became one of the league’s most reliable international batters. After two strong years with Adelaide, she joined Melbourne Renegades in 2019, filling in for Amy Satterthwaite, and later moved to Sydney Thunder, where she partnered with Heather Knight.

Her standout performance came on October 22, 2022, when she scored an unbeaten 77 off 59 balls for Sydney Thunder against Perth Scorchers — her best WBBL innings. Across her WBBL career, Beaumont has played over 68 matches for three clubs, contributing both stability and experience to each side.

Year Team Notes 2016–2018 Adelaide Strikers 23 games, 577 runs across two seasons 2019–2020 Melbourne Renegades Replaced Amy Satterthwaite; 277 runs 2020–2023 Sydney Thunder Scored 77 vs Perth Scorchers (career-best) 2023–2025 Melbourne Renegades Rejoined the club for WBBL

Domestic career

Tammy Beaumont began her domestic journey with Kent in 2007, making an early impression as a teenager. She started as a middle-order batter and part-time wicketkeeper, recording runs, stumpings, and run-outs in her debut season. The same year, she earned selection for the England Development Squad at the European Championship, establishing herself as one of Kent’s most promising young players. Over the years, Beaumont became a pillar of Kent’s dominance in English women’s cricket, contributing heavily to multiple County Championship titles throughout the 2010s.

When England introduced the semi-professional women’s franchise structure, Beaumont joined Surrey Stars (2016–2017) and later Southern Vipers (2018–2019) in the Kia Super League, transitioning fully into a top-order role. Her move to the Vipers marked a new phase of consistency, with regular match-winning innings in both the 50-over and T20 formats.

Following the ECB’s 2020 regional reorganisation, Beaumont joined Lightning, later renamed The Blaze, representing the East Midlands in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy (RHFT) and Charlotte Edwards Cup (CEC). In the 2023 season, she amassed 317 runs in the RHFT (average 52.83, top score 83) and 191 runs in the CEC, leading The Blaze to several key victories, including a standout 83 (62) against Northern Diamonds.

Her domestic achievements extend beyond England. In Australia’s WBBL, Beaumont has played for Adelaide Strikers, Sydney Thunder, and Melbourne Renegades, gaining recognition as one of the league’s most experienced overseas professionals.

In The Hundred, she first played for London Spirit (2021) before becoming captain of Welsh Fire (2022–present). Her 118 off 61 balls against Trent Rockets in August 2023 remains the highest individual score in The Hundred’s history and the first century by a woman in the competition.

Records and achievements

Tammy Beaumont’s career combines historic records, international milestones, and national honors that define her as one of England’s greatest batters.

208 runs vs Australia (Women’s Ashes, June 2023, Trent Bridge): the highest individual score by an Englishwoman in Test history and the first double century by an Englishwoman in Tests, confirmed by BBC Sport and The Guardian.

168 vs Pakistan (Taunton, June 2016): among the top ODI scores by an England player; part of a record sequence where she totaled 342 runs in three matches, the most ever in a women’s three-match ODI series.

Player of the Tournament, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: scored 410 runs, leading England to the title at Lord’s.

275-run partnership with Sarah Taylor vs South Africa (2017 World Cup): set a World Cup record for the second wicket.

118 off 61 balls vs Trent Rockets (The Hundred, August 14, 2023): first woman to score a century in The Hundred and the highest individual score in the competition’s history, confirmed by Sky Sports and The Hundred’s official records.

Wisden Cricketer of the Year (2019): formally recognized in the Wisden Almanack.

Appointed MBE (2018): awarded Member of the Order of the British Empire for services to cricket, listed in the UK Honours List.

No. 1 ICC Women’s ODI Batter (2021): officially confirmed in ICC Rankings archives.

Centuries in all three formats (Tests, ODIs, T20Is): among the very few women in cricket history to achieve this milestone.

Holds multiple ODI records for England: includes one of the top five individual scores and the highest average in a three-match series.

Over 240 international appearances: across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, placing her among the most capped players in England’s history.

Domestic and franchise impact: represented Kent (2007–2019), The Blaze, and several international teams, including Adelaide Strikers, Sydney Thunder, Melbourne Renegades, London Spirit, and Welsh Fire.

Personal life

Tammy Beaumont’s life off the pitch reflects a calm and professional image. She maintains a private lifestyle, shares little about her personal matters, and focuses on her cricket career and mentoring work. Despite her fame, she avoids public attention outside the game.

Finance

Tammy Beaumont’s personal net worth is not publicly confirmed. Most online figures are estimates without official verification. What is confirmed: she holds a central England contract, renewed on December 13, 2024, according to ECB and ICC reports. The ECB does not release individual salary details, but official pay brackets for The Hundred show that top women’s contracts in 2025 range between £50,000 and £65,000. Beaumont also earns through brand partnerships with Gray-Nicolls and JM Finn, though endorsement sums are undisclosed.

Family

Beaumont was born in Dover to Kevin Beaumont, a research scientist, and Julie Beaumont. She has one brother, Michael. On April 21, 2024, she married her longtime partner, Callum Davey. No public information confirms that she has children, and she keeps her family life private.

Scandals

Beaumont has not been involved in scandals or disciplinary issues. The only minor on-field controversy came during the 2025 London ODI vs India, when India appealed for “obstructing the field”. The umpires ruled her not out, and the case was treated purely as a technical matter, not a behavioral issue.

Fans

Tammy Beaumont has a large and dedicated following among cricket fans.

Instagram (@tammybeau): about 99,000 followers, where she posts match updates, training photos, and ambassador work with Inside Edge People.

X (Twitter) (@Tammy_Beaumont): around 64,700 followers, used for professional commentary and interaction with fans.

As of 2025, her following continues to grow, with audiences recognizing her both as a record-holding cricketer and a respected public figure in women’s sports.