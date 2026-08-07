Kalapuracal Thomas Mathew

Kalapuracal Thomas Mathew

batsman

Full name:Kalapuracal Thomas Mathew
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Kerala

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst class
Matches1
Innings0
Overs0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs0
Wickets0
Avg0
SR0
Eco0
BB0
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueFirst class
Matches1
Innings2
Not outs0
Runs26
Balls Faced0
Avg13
SR0
Fours0
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest23
Hundreds0

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