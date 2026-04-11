Indian Premier League
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals
Indian Premier League
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
CSK
212
DC
189
bowler
|Full name:
|Kamlesh Lachham Nagarkoti
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast
|Date of Birth (Age):
|December 28, 1999 (23 years)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Sagittarius
|Height:
|175 cm
|Hometown:
|Barmer, Rajasthan
|Jersey Number:
|5
|Social Media:
|Twitter, Instagram, Facebook
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|22
|25
|Innings
|5
|22
|24
|Overs
|71.2
|157.4
|74.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|3
|0
|Runs
|296
|751
|604
|Wickets
|7
|27
|19
|Avg
|42.28
|27.81
|31.78
|SR
|61.14
|35.03
|23.42
|Eco
|4.14
|4.76
|8.14
|BB
|4
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|22
|25
|Innings
|5
|14
|14
|Not outs
|0
|2
|6
|Runs
|29
|173
|94
|Balls Faced
|111
|241
|116
|Avg
|5.8
|14.41
|11.75
|SR
|26.12
|71.78
|81.03
|Fours
|2
|12
|6
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|0
|Highest
|12
|56
|39
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
Indian Premier League
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
CSK
212
DC
189
Right now you can get to know Kamlesh Nagarkoti cricketer: learn about all his past achievements, information about matches played so far, how he trains and what motivates him to set new records in cricket.
Following reports of Varun Chakravarthy’s injury, BCCI on Monday confirmed that the mystery spinner would be replaced by Tamil Nadu’s T Natarajan in the T20I squad against Australia. The BCCI also confirmed that Sanju Samson would be added in the ODI squad as an additional wicketkeeper.