Kamlesh Lachham Nagarkoti

Kamlesh Lachham Nagarkoti

bowler

Full name:Kamlesh Lachham Nagarkoti
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast
Date of Birth (Age):December 28, 1999 (23 years)
Zodiac Sign:Sagittarius
Height:175 cm
Hometown:Barmer, Rajasthan
Jersey Number:5
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Teams

2026 Teams

Chennai Super Kings

Rajasthan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches32225
Innings52224
Overs71.2157.474.1
Balls---
Maidens730
Runs296751604
Wickets72719
Avg42.2827.8131.78
SR61.1435.0323.42
Eco4.144.768.14
BB433
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches32225
Innings51414
Not outs026
Runs2917394
Balls Faced111241116
Avg5.814.4111.75
SR26.1271.7881.03
Fours2126
Fifties010
Sixies020
Highest125639
Hundreds000

Kamlesh Lachham Nagarkoti Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

212

DC

DC

189

Kamlesh Nagarkoti News

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Right now you can get to know Kamlesh Nagarkoti cricketer: learn about all his past achievements, information about matches played so far, how he trains and what motivates him to set new records in cricket.

IND vs AUS | Varun Chakravarthy ruled out of Australia T20Is, T Natarajan named as replacement

IND vs AUS | Varun Chakravarthy ruled out of Australia T20Is, T Natarajan named as replacement

Following reports of Varun Chakravarthy’s injury, BCCI on Monday confirmed that the mystery spinner would be replaced by Tamil Nadu’s T Natarajan in the T20I squad against Australia. The BCCI also confirmed that Sanju Samson would be added in the ODI squad as an additional wicketkeeper.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti11:33 PM, 29 October, 2020

IPL 2020 | KKR bowlers gave everything, just strayed a bit on execution, says Eoin Morgan

Kamlesh Nagarkoti09:43 PM, 12 October, 2020

VIDEO | AB de Villiers’ 'massive' six forces Sharjah traffic to slow down

Kamlesh Nagarkoti12:27 AM, 08 October, 2020

IPL 2020 | This knock is like a dream come true for me, states Rahul Tripathi

Kamlesh Nagarkoti11:31 PM, 07 October, 2020

IPL 2020 | KKR vs CSK: Today I Learnt - Opener Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh ‘experimental’ Karthik and Rayudu the MVP

Another Players

Tahir, Imran

Tahir, Imran

Ayachi, Nakul

Ayachi, Nakul

Jadeja, Ravindra

Jadeja, Ravindra

Godara, Sumit

Godara, Sumit

Choudhary, M

Choudhary, M

Nishanth, C Hari

Nishanth, C Hari

Chahar, Deepak

Chahar, Deepak

Shorey, Dhruv

Shorey, Dhruv

Ahuja, Suraj

Ahuja, Suraj

R Karthikeyan

R Karthikeyan