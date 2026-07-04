Karan Khatri Chhetri

Karan Khatri Chhetri

all rounder

Full name:Karan Khatri Chhetri
Nationality:Nepal
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Nepal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches484417349
Innings484427349
Overs350.2145.431.0516.0158.1
Balls-----
Maidens2645464
Runs1851105811225401192
Wickets7462610464
Avg25.0117.0618.6624.4218.62
SR28.414.093129.7614.82
Eco5.287.263.614.927.53
BB55655
4w52052
5w31041
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches484417349
Innings332724929
Not outs8801210
Runs35828920503293
Balls Faced41218542618189
Avg14.3215.211013.5915.42
SR86.89156.2147.6181.39155.02
Fours281514015
Fifties00000
Sixies172312423
Highest4245184245
Hundreds00000

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