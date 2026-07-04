Karan Khatri Chhetri
all rounder
|Full name:
|Karan Khatri Chhetri
|Nationality:
|Nepal
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|48
|44
|1
|73
|49
|Innings
|48
|44
|2
|73
|49
|Overs
|350.2
|145.4
|31.0
|516.0
|158.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|26
|4
|5
|46
|4
|Runs
|1851
|1058
|112
|2540
|1192
|Wickets
|74
|62
|6
|104
|64
|Avg
|25.01
|17.06
|18.66
|24.42
|18.62
|SR
|28.4
|14.09
|31
|29.76
|14.82
|Eco
|5.28
|7.26
|3.61
|4.92
|7.53
|BB
|5
|5
|6
|5
|5
|4w
|5
|2
|0
|5
|2
|5w
|3
|1
|0
|4
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|48
|44
|1
|73
|49
|Innings
|33
|27
|2
|49
|29
|Not outs
|8
|8
|0
|12
|10
|Runs
|358
|289
|20
|503
|293
|Balls Faced
|412
|185
|42
|618
|189
|Avg
|14.32
|15.21
|10
|13.59
|15.42
|SR
|86.89
|156.21
|47.61
|81.39
|155.02
|Fours
|28
|15
|1
|40
|15
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|17
|23
|1
|24
|23
|Highest
|42
|45
|18
|42
|45
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0