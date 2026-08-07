Kashyap Bakhale

Kashyap Bakhale

batsman

Full name:Kashyap Bakhale
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break googly

Teams

2026 Teams

Goa

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches13
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches13
Innings12
Not outs01
Runs512
Balls Faced716
Avg512
SR71.4275
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest511
Hundreds00

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