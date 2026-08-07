Kashyap Bakhale
batsman
|Full name:
|Kashyap Bakhale
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break googly
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|3
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|3
|Innings
|1
|2
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|5
|12
|Balls Faced
|7
|16
|Avg
|5
|12
|SR
|71.42
|75
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|5
|11
|Hundreds
|0
|0