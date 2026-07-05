Kathan Dinesh Patel

Kathan Dinesh Patel

batsman

Full name:Kathan Dinesh Patel
Nationality:India

Teams

2023 Teams

West Zone

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches1620
Innings815
Overs29.074.0
Balls--
Maidens51
Runs78349
Wickets011
Avg031.72
SR040.36
Eco2.684.71
BB03
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches1620
Innings2919
Not outs12
Runs710632
Balls Faced1560861
Avg25.3537.17
SR45.5173.4
Fours9774
Fifties32
Sixies08
Highest107130
Hundreds22

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