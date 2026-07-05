Kathan Dinesh Patel
batsman
|Full name:
|Kathan Dinesh Patel
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|16
|20
|Innings
|8
|15
|Overs
|29.0
|74.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|1
|Runs
|78
|349
|Wickets
|0
|11
|Avg
|0
|31.72
|SR
|0
|40.36
|Eco
|2.68
|4.71
|BB
|0
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|16
|20
|Innings
|29
|19
|Not outs
|1
|2
|Runs
|710
|632
|Balls Faced
|1560
|861
|Avg
|25.35
|37.17
|SR
|45.51
|73.4
|Fours
|97
|74
|Fifties
|3
|2
|Sixies
|0
|8
|Highest
|107
|130
|Hundreds
|2
|2