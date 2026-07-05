Kavisha Kumari Nanayakkarewasan Egodage
all rounder
|Full name:
|Kavisha Kumari Nanayakkarewasan Egodage
|Nationality:
|United Arab Emirates
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|65
|Innings
|28
|Overs
|66.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|349
|Wickets
|20
|Avg
|17.45
|SR
|19.8
|Eco
|5.28
|BB
|3
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|65
|Innings
|61
|Not outs
|19
|Runs
|1455
|Balls Faced
|1589
|Avg
|34.64
|SR
|91.56
|Fours
|147
|Fifties
|7
|Sixies
|4
|Highest
|92
|Hundreds
|0