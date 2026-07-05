Kavisha Kumari Nanayakkarewasan Egodage

Kavisha Kumari Nanayakkarewasan Egodage

all rounder

Full name:Kavisha Kumari Nanayakkarewasan Egodage
Nationality:United Arab Emirates

Teams

2024 Teams

United Arab Emirates Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20i
Matches65
Innings28
Overs66.0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs349
Wickets20
Avg17.45
SR19.8
Eco5.28
BB3
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20i
Matches65
Innings61
Not outs19
Runs1455
Balls Faced1589
Avg34.64
SR91.56
Fours147
Fifties7
Sixies4
Highest92
Hundreds0

Another Players

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Rajith, Rishitha

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Jyothis, Geethika

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Mughal, Chaya

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Sharma, Khushi

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Dharnidharka, Samaira

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Keny, Lavanya

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Patil, Avanee

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Supriya, Archara

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