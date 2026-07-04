Ken J McClure

Ken J McClure

batsman

Full name:Ken J McClure
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Canterbury Kings

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches483030
Innings100
Overs2.000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs200
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco100
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches483030
Innings812630
Not outs841
Runs2605853492
Balls Faced5364962382
Avg35.6838.7716.96
SR48.5688.66128.79
Fours3429453
Fifties841
Sixies211919
Highest21010768
Hundreds630

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