Ken J McClure
batsman
|Full name:
|Ken J McClure
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|48
|30
|30
|Innings
|1
|0
|0
|Overs
|2.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|2
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|1
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|48
|30
|30
|Innings
|81
|26
|30
|Not outs
|8
|4
|1
|Runs
|2605
|853
|492
|Balls Faced
|5364
|962
|382
|Avg
|35.68
|38.77
|16.96
|SR
|48.56
|88.66
|128.79
|Fours
|342
|94
|53
|Fifties
|8
|4
|1
|Sixies
|21
|19
|19
|Highest
|210
|107
|68
|Hundreds
|6
|3
|0