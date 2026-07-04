Kevin Pitman

Kevin Pitman

bowler

Full name:Kevin Pitman

Teams

2023 Teams

Jamaica Tallawahs

Leeward Islands Hurricanes

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches22
Innings32
Overs18.05.2
Balls--
Maidens10
Runs10244
Wickets33
Avg3414.66
SR3610.66
Eco5.668.25
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches22
Innings10
Not outs00
Runs00
Balls Faced70
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

Another Players

Warde, Terance

Warde, Terance

Nabi, Mohammad

Nabi, Mohammad

Francis, Elroy

Francis, Elroy

Mindley, Marquino

Mindley, Marquino

Matthew, Mervin

Matthew, Mervin

Williams, Tyrone

Williams, Tyrone

Phillip, Kadeem

Phillip, Kadeem

Lewis, Kennar

Lewis, Kennar

Carty, Keacy

Carty, Keacy

Ahmad, Qais

Ahmad, Qais