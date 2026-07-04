Kevin Pitman
bowler
|Full name:
|Kevin Pitman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|3
|2
|Overs
|18.0
|5.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|Runs
|102
|44
|Wickets
|3
|3
|Avg
|34
|14.66
|SR
|36
|10.66
|Eco
|5.66
|8.25
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|1
|0
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Balls Faced
|7
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0