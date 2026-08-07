International career

Khaled Ahmed, born on 20th September 1992, is a Bangladeshi cricketer who has become a key figure in the national team. His journey to the international arena began when he made his Test debut for Bangladesh in November 2018.

2018 On November 11, Khaled Ahmed played his first Test match against Zimbabwe at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. He bowled in both innings but did not take any wickets.

2019 On February 28, he played his second Test against New Zealand. He bowled 30 overs and conceded 149 runs but did not get any wickets.

2021 On December 4, he took his first Test wicket against Pakistan. Babar Azam was his first dismissal in international cricket.

2022 In March, he played against South Africa. He took four wickets in the first Test and four more in the second. In June, he recorded his first five-wicket haul against the West Indies. He took 5 wickets for 106 runs. He played two Test matches against Sri Lanka but did not get any wickets.

2024 He played a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka and took seven wickets. His last Test match was against India from September 27 to October 1 in Kanpur. By October 2024, he played 15 Test matches and took 28 wickets. His best performance in a single match was 5 wickets for 106 runs.



ODI Career

2023 On September 23, he played his first ODI against New Zealand at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. He took three wickets for 60 runs. On September 26, he played his second ODI against New Zealand but did not take any wickets.

2024 No ODI matches after September 2023. By October 2024, he played two ODIs and took three wickets. His best performance was 3 wickets for 60 runs.



Leagues Participation

Khaled Ahmed began his journey in franchise cricket in 2017 when he joined Dhaka Dynamites (DHD) in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Bangladesh Premier League

Khaled Ahmed started playing in the Bangladesh Premier League in 2017 with Dhaka Dynamites. He took two wickets in four matches. No team picked him in 2018. In 2019, he played for Chattogram Challengers and got 17 wickets in thirteen matches.

Year Team Notes 2017 Dhaka Dynamites (DHD) Took 2 wickets in 4 matches 2018 Not selected No team signed him 2019 Chattogram Challengers 17 wickets in 13 matches, economy 7.76 2021-22 Khulna Tigers 10 wickets in 7 matches 2023 Fortune Barishal 9 wickets in 10 matches 2024 Fortune Barishal 10 wickets in 7 matches 2025 Chittagong Kings Played in the BPL final vs Fortune Barishal

Khaled played 41 BPL matches and took 48 wickets. His economy rate was 8.61. In the 2025 BPL final on February 7, he played for Chittagong Kings against Fortune Barishal in Mirpur, Dhaka. Barishal won by three wickets, chasing 195/7 against 194/3. Khaled bowled to Tamim Iqbal, who sent the ball deep into the field.

Domestic career

Khaled Ahmed started playing first-class cricket for Sylhet Division in the National Cricket League in October 2015. His List A debut was in May 2017 for Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League. In November 2017, he played his first T20 match for Dhaka Dynamites in the Bangladesh Premier League.

In October 2018, he took ten wickets in a match against Dhaka Metropolis in the National Cricket League. Later that month, Chittagong Vikings added him to their squad for the 2018–19 BPL season. Strong performances in domestic cricket helped him enter Bangladesh’s T20 squad. His bowling in the BPL brought him recognition, and he played key roles for different teams.

Records and achievements

Khaled Ahmed has achieved important results in his cricket career. His bowling performances in domestic and international matches stand out.

Highest score: 22 runs on March 22, 2024, against Sri Lanka.

Total wickets in Test cricket: 28, with an average of 49.10.

Best bowling figures in a match: 5/106 on June 24, 2022, against the West Indies.

First ten-wicket haul in first-class cricket: October 2018, against Dhaka Metropolis in the National Cricket League.

First five-wicket haul in Test cricket: June 2022, in the second match against the West Indies.

Four-wicket haul in Test cricket: 4/118 on March 22, 2024, in a Test series against Sri Lanka.

Personal life

Khaled Ahmed keeps most parts of his personal life private. He focuses on his cricket career and rarely shares details about his life outside of it. However, some things are known about his life.

Family

As of 2024, there is no public information about Khaled’s marital status or children. He has not confirmed any details about his family. Fans often wonder if he is married, but Khaled keeps his personal life away from the spotlight.

Finance

Khaled Ahmed's estimated net worth in 2024 is $1 million. He earns money through his participation in both domestic and international cricket matches, as well as from the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). As his career continues to grow, his earnings are expected to increase.

Scandals

In 2022, Khaled Ahmed was fined 15% of his match fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct. The incident happened during the second Test match against South Africa when Kyle Verreynne, a South African player, hit the ball towards Khaled. Khaled threw the ball back in a dangerous way, hitting Verreynne on his right hand. He was found guilty of breaching Article 2.9 of the ICC Code, which prohibits throwing the ball at players or officials dangerously. Khaled admitted his mistake and accepted the penalty.

Fans

In 2023, an incident in the second ODI against New Zealand in Mirpur gained attention. Khaled Ahmed tried to calm down the opposing player Henry Nicholls, which led to discussions on social media.