Khalid Zahidi

Khalid Zahidi

batsman

Full name:Khalid Zahidi

Teams

2023 Teams

Hindukush Strikers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches224
Innings71
Overs27.02.0
Balls--
Maidens20
Runs11112
Wickets20
Avg55.50
SR810
Eco4.116
BB10
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches224
Innings404
Not outs21
Runs128155
Balls Faced231787
Avg33.7118.33
SR55.2863.21
Fours1808
Fifties70
Sixies110
Highest13542
Hundreds20

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