Khalid Zahidi
batsman
|Full name:
|Khalid Zahidi
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|22
|4
|Innings
|7
|1
|Overs
|27.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|Runs
|111
|12
|Wickets
|2
|0
|Avg
|55.5
|0
|SR
|81
|0
|Eco
|4.11
|6
|BB
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|22
|4
|Innings
|40
|4
|Not outs
|2
|1
|Runs
|1281
|55
|Balls Faced
|2317
|87
|Avg
|33.71
|18.33
|SR
|55.28
|63.21
|Fours
|180
|8
|Fifties
|7
|0
|Sixies
|11
|0
|Highest
|135
|42
|Hundreds
|2
|0