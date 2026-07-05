Shabir Ahmed Noori

Shabir Ahmed Noori

batsman

Full name:Shabir Ahmed Noori
Nationality:Afghanistan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Hindukush Strikers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches101403420
Innings001320
Overs0030.22.00
Balls-----
Maidens00500
Runs00119220
Wickets00200
Avg0059.500
SR009100
Eco003.92110
BB00100
4w00000
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches101403420
Innings101713419
Not outs00211
Runs191151932680204
Balls Faced3001845661026235
Avg19.1152820.611.33
SR63.6683.3342.3166.2786.8
Fours2112486525
Fifties101110
Sixies3012153
Highest941512210848
Hundreds00210

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