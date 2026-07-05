Shabir Ahmed Noori
batsman
|Full name:
|Shabir Ahmed Noori
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|1
|40
|34
|20
|Innings
|0
|0
|13
|2
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|30.2
|2.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|119
|22
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|59.5
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|91
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|3.92
|11
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|1
|40
|34
|20
|Innings
|10
|1
|71
|34
|19
|Not outs
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Runs
|191
|15
|1932
|680
|204
|Balls Faced
|300
|18
|4566
|1026
|235
|Avg
|19.1
|15
|28
|20.6
|11.33
|SR
|63.66
|83.33
|42.31
|66.27
|86.8
|Fours
|21
|1
|248
|65
|25
|Fifties
|1
|0
|11
|1
|0
|Sixies
|3
|0
|12
|15
|3
|Highest
|94
|15
|122
|108
|48
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0