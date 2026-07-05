Kishore Mahato

Kishore Mahato

bowler

Full name:Kishore Mahato
Nationality:Nepal

Teams

2023 Teams

Nepal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiList aT20
Matches258
Innings258
Overs13.026.027.0
Balls---
Maidens121
Runs76165152
Wickets279
Avg3823.5716.88
SR3922.2818
Eco5.846.345.62
BB252
4w000
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiList aT20
Matches258
Innings234
Not outs231
Runs1316
Balls Faced102629
Avg005.33
SR1011.5355.17
Fours001
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest128
Hundreds000

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