Kishore Mahato
bowler
|Full name:
|Kishore Mahato
|Nationality:
|Nepal
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|5
|8
|Innings
|2
|5
|8
|Overs
|13.0
|26.0
|27.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|2
|1
|Runs
|76
|165
|152
|Wickets
|2
|7
|9
|Avg
|38
|23.57
|16.88
|SR
|39
|22.28
|18
|Eco
|5.84
|6.34
|5.62
|BB
|2
|5
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|5
|8
|Innings
|2
|3
|4
|Not outs
|2
|3
|1
|Runs
|1
|3
|16
|Balls Faced
|10
|26
|29
|Avg
|0
|0
|5.33
|SR
|10
|11.53
|55.17
|Fours
|0
|0
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|1
|2
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0