KM Asif
bowler
|Full name:
|KM Asif
|Nationality:
|India
|Date of Birth (Age):
|July 24, 1993 (29)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Leo
|Height:
|176 cm
|Hometown:
|Edavanna, Kerala, India
|Jersey Number:
|24
|Batting Style:
|Right Handed Bat
|Bowling Style:
|Right-Arm Medium Pace
|Social Media:
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|11
|31
|Innings
|6
|10
|31
|Overs
|50.0
|78.0
|100.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|10
|3
|0
|Runs
|164
|459
|811
|Wickets
|2
|18
|36
|Avg
|82
|25.5
|22.52
|SR
|150
|26
|16.69
|Eco
|3.28
|5.88
|8.09
|BB
|2
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|11
|31
|Innings
|5
|6
|5
|Not outs
|2
|2
|4
|Runs
|8
|6
|2
|Balls Faced
|31
|21
|6
|Avg
|2.66
|1.5
|2
|SR
|25.8
|28.57
|33.33
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|0
|Highest
|7
|2
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0