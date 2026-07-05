KM Asif

KM Asif

bowler

Full name:KM Asif
Nationality:India
Date of Birth (Age):July 24, 1993 (29)
Zodiac Sign:Leo
Height:176 cm
Hometown:Edavanna, Kerala, India
Jersey Number:24
Batting Style:Right Handed Bat
Bowling Style:Right-Arm Medium Pace
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Kerala

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches31131
Innings61031
Overs50.078.0100.1
Balls---
Maidens1030
Runs164459811
Wickets21836
Avg8225.522.52
SR1502616.69
Eco3.285.888.09
BB243
4w010
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches31131
Innings565
Not outs224
Runs862
Balls Faced31216
Avg2.661.52
SR25.828.5733.33
Fours000
Fifties000
Sixies100
Highest721
Hundreds000

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