Kolagani Rohit Rayudu

Kolagani Rohit Rayudu

batsman

Full name:Kolagani Rohit Rayudu
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Hyderabad

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches17358
Innings15222
Overs48.193.52.0
Balls---
Maidens410
Runs22145617
Wickets4191
Avg55.252417
SR72.2529.6312
Eco4.584.858.5
BB241
4w010
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches17358
Innings29345
Not outs251
Runs1073140569
Balls Faced2809185065
Avg39.7448.4417.25
SR38.1975.94106.15
Fours1091021
Fifties650
Sixies10373
Highest15315647
Hundreds250

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