Kolagani Rohit Rayudu
batsman
|Full name:
|Kolagani Rohit Rayudu
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|35
|8
|Innings
|15
|22
|2
|Overs
|48.1
|93.5
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|1
|0
|Runs
|221
|456
|17
|Wickets
|4
|19
|1
|Avg
|55.25
|24
|17
|SR
|72.25
|29.63
|12
|Eco
|4.58
|4.85
|8.5
|BB
|2
|4
|1
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|35
|8
|Innings
|29
|34
|5
|Not outs
|2
|5
|1
|Runs
|1073
|1405
|69
|Balls Faced
|2809
|1850
|65
|Avg
|39.74
|48.44
|17.25
|SR
|38.19
|75.94
|106.15
|Fours
|109
|102
|1
|Fifties
|6
|5
|0
|Sixies
|10
|37
|3
|Highest
|153
|156
|47
|Hundreds
|2
|5
|0