Konara Mudiyanselage Chaminda Bandara

Konara Mudiyanselage Chaminda Bandara

bowler

Full name:Konara Mudiyanselage Chaminda Bandara
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Kurunegala Youth CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches11895829
Innings111515828
Overs10.01.01654.1395.385.1
Balls-----
Maidens00185232
Runs831170502113581
Wickets102158233
Avg83032.7925.7617.6
SR60046.1628.9315.48
Eco8.3114.265.346.82
BB101254
4w00871
5w00310
10w00100

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches11895829
Innings1192327
Not outs1129164
Runs1265210430
Balls Faced341676045
Avg0010.346.510
SR33.335038.9066.66
Fours006971
Fifties00100
Sixies00601
Highest1255219
Hundreds00000

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