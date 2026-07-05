Konara Mudiyanselage Chaminda Bandara
bowler
|Full name:
|Konara Mudiyanselage Chaminda Bandara
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|1
|89
|58
|29
|Innings
|1
|1
|151
|58
|28
|Overs
|10.0
|1.0
|1654.1
|395.3
|85.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|185
|23
|2
|Runs
|83
|11
|7050
|2113
|581
|Wickets
|1
|0
|215
|82
|33
|Avg
|83
|0
|32.79
|25.76
|17.6
|SR
|60
|0
|46.16
|28.93
|15.48
|Eco
|8.3
|11
|4.26
|5.34
|6.82
|BB
|1
|0
|12
|5
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|8
|7
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|1
|89
|58
|29
|Innings
|1
|1
|92
|32
|7
|Not outs
|1
|1
|29
|16
|4
|Runs
|1
|2
|652
|104
|30
|Balls Faced
|3
|4
|1676
|0
|45
|Avg
|0
|0
|10.34
|6.5
|10
|SR
|33.33
|50
|38.9
|0
|66.66
|Fours
|0
|0
|69
|7
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|6
|0
|1
|Highest
|1
|2
|55
|21
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0